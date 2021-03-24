Amit Shah in Kerala: LDF, UDF made Kerala a hub of corruption, people see BJP as an alternative

Amit Shah's roadshow started at the East fort of the town and culminated near the Poornathrayeesa temple.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah today said that the LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption and people see the BJP as an alternative to these parties in the state. “When UDF came to power, there was a solar light scam and during LDF’s tenure, there are donor and gold scams,” he said addressing a rally in Kanjirappally.

Shah said that the Left government doesn’t care about the lives of the people. “There have been two floods in Kerala, and over 500 people lost their lives. The Left government called our army very late only for their political mileage. They do not care about the lives of the people of Kerala,” alleged Amit Shah.

Hitting out at the Pinarayi government over gold smuggling case, Shah posed 7 questions to him. “I have 7 questions for Vijayan ji – Did prime accused of gold scam work in your office or not? Did your govt give this accused Rs 3 lakh/month? Did your Principal Secretary make phone calls to help these accused or not? Did the accused woman make foreign trips on state funds and Principal Secretary’s permission? Why did she come to CM residence regularly? Did you build pressure on the Customs office after gold was seized from the airport? Was the attack on ED/Customs officers probed properly?” said Shah.

Justifying the investigation by central agencies in the gold scam, he said that if any scandal happens in the country, it will be probed by the Indian agencies and not those from the UN.

Amit Shah’s roadshow started at the East fort of the town and culminated near the Poornathrayeesa temple. People in large numbers gathered on either side of the road waving at Amit Shah who greeted them from the top of a mini truck.

Shah said that the gathering of many people in this small town indicates that the people of the state will support the saffron party to overthrow the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.