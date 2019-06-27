Amit Shah in Kashmir: Home Minister visits family of SHO Arshad Khan martyred in militant attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir as Home minister, today visited the family of slain police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan who was killed in a terror attack in Kashmir earlier this month. Shah met the four-year-old Ubaan Khan, son of inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, and other family members.

“His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan’s valour & courage,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, along with his pictures with the family.

Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack & offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan‘s valour & courage. pic.twitter.com/eByqlVubo6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2019

The Home Minister is on the two-day visit to the Valley to review the security and law and order situation and developmental activities in the state. He also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1. Shah is likely to visit the holy shrine on Saturday.

This is his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the NDA government rode to power winning 353 Lok Sabha seats.

On day 1 of his visit, the Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting for the Amarnath pilgrimage. In a meeting with J&K Governor Satyapal Malik and state officials, Shah reviewed the progress of development projects in the insurgency-hit state such as the Prime Minister’s Development Programme and the implementation of central schemes in J&K.

Who was Arshad Ahmed Khan?

Station House Officer (SHO) posted in Anantnag Arshad Ahmed Khan was killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on June 12 at his home in Srinagar. Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and one. At least five CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

After his death, a picture of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the child during his father’s wreath-laying ceremony went viral on social media and was widely shared.