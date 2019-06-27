Amit Shah in Kashmir: 5 key takeaways from Home Minister’s maiden visit to Valley

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. During his two-day visit, the Home Minister reviewed the security scenario in the state and preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra. Reviewing the preparations of Amarnath Yatra, he directed that there should not be any laxity in the enforcement of the SOPs and insisted on the use of latest technologies.

Here are five key takeaways from his maiden J&K visit:

The contentious issues relating to Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution which are provisions specific to Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the agenda of Shah’s visit. In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP had promised the elimination of both the articles. While Article 370 grants special autonomous status to J&K, Article 35A provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

Ahead of Shah’s visit to the state, J&K Governor Satyapal Malik had said that the Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks. However, talks with separatist Hurriyat Conference were not included in the agenda of Shah’s visit to the insurgency-hit state. There had not been any talks between the separatists and the government in the last 15 years. The previous PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government had appointed Dineshwar Sharma as the J&K interlocutor to pursue dialogue with the stakeholders.

Taking stock of the prevailing security situation in the state, the Home Minister directed the officials that there should be zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists. According to SATP figures, around 120 terrorists have been eliminated in J&K so far this year.

Shah also directed the officials to continue taking strict action against terror funding and that the rule of law should be enforced. The central agencies including NIA and Enforcement Directorate have launched a massive crackdown on separatists probing their alleged links with multiple cases related to terror funding and money laundering.

He instructed the officials to reach out to the highly-skilled and unemployed youth in the state.