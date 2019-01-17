Amit Shah hospitalized: BJP president admitted to AIIMS after contracting swine flu, leaders wish speedy recovery

By: | Updated: January 17, 2019 10:10 AM

Shah also took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment on Wednesday

BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. (File photo: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has been diagnosed with swine flu and is being treated under the supervision of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Shah also took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment on Wednesday and wrote: “I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon.”

Watch video:

According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. Shah reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital. A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Guleria.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and said that he spoke to Shah and wished for a speedy recovery. “Spoke to @AmitShah ji who is undergoing treatment for Swine Flu at AIIMS and inquired about his health. I pray for his speedy recovery,” Singh wrote.

Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, twitted, “My prayers with the Almighty for the speedy recovery from the swine flu infection of Sh @AmitShah.ji. Millions of @BJP4India karyakarthas prayers will pay the way to recover from the temporary illness.”

BJP IT Cell incharge, Amit Malviya, twitted that Shah is doing fine. “Shri Amit Shah ji is doing fine. Thank you all for your kind wishes and messages.”

Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, twitted, “श्री @AmitShah जी के स्वाइन फ्लू से पीड़ित होने की खबर मिली। मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।” (Got to know about Amit Shah’s swine flu, I wish him a speedy recovery)

Former Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje, twitted, “Wishing Shri @AmitShah ji a speedy recovery. Get well soon!”

