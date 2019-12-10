Amit Shah hits out at Congress: ‘You kept Farooq Abdullah’s father in jail for 11 years, we have no such plan’

Amit Shah (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured the Parliament on Tuesday on the issue of jailed political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and all of them would be freed when the administration sees fit. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that that the government won’t keep them in prison one ‘extra day’.

Referring to National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Shah targeted the Congress and said that the former’s father Sheikh Abdullah was kept in jail for 11 years when the grand old party was in power. The government, Shah said, had no such plans.

“We do not want to keep the jailed political leaders in prison even a day extra in jail. when administration feels its right time, they will be released. Farooq Abdullah’s father was kept for 11 years in jail when Congress was in power. We don’t want to do the same”, he said.

Maintaining that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, he stepped up the ante against the grand old party, saying it had predicted bloodshed in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 from the former state, but nothing of that sort happened and not a single bullet was fired.

“While 99.5% students sat for exams, for Adhir Ranjan Choudhury that is not normalcy. Close to 7 lakh people were there for OPD services in Srinagar. Curfew, section 144 has been removed from everywhere. However, for the Congress leader, the only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls that were held there recently?” Shah questioned.

A number of political leaders have been placed in jail or semi jails since August 5, after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, now divided into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, was easily passed in the Lok Sabha. It was also passed in the Upper House with the support of a number of Opposition parties.