Amit Shah health: ‘I am totally healthy’, says Home Minister

Published: May 9, 2020 4:16:49 PM

Home Minister Amit Shah has said he is totally healthy and not suffering from any disease.

Shah said rumours about his ill health are wrong.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said he is totally healthy and not suffering from any disease. Shah said in a statement that the rumours about his ill health are wrong. He further said he is completely healthy and is not suffering from any disease.

