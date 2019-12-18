Amit Shah has to douse fire cause by amended citizenship law: Mamata Banerjee

Published: December 18, 2019 5:16:59 PM

The TMC supremo said if Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship as per the home minister, then why was it linked to welfare schemes and the banking system.

The chief minister also appealed to Shah to take care of the country and "control" BJP cadres.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the new citizenship law, which she said has left the country burning, and asked him to douse the fire. The TMC supremo said if Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship as per the home minister, then why was it linked to welfare schemes and the banking system.

“I urge Amit Shah to ensure that the country does not burn. Your job is to douse the fire,” she said after leading a protest march against the amended citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

Also read| Allegations of CPI(M) doublespeak on CAA false, says party

The chief minister also appealed to Shah to take care of the country and “control” BJP cadres. In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan, she said the BJP government has brought “satyanaash” (disaster) for everyone in the country.

“They want to turn the entire country into a detention centre. But we will not let that happen,” she said, reiterating that she won’t allow the implementation of the citizenship law and the NRC in West Bengal.

