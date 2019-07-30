Amit Shah hails passage of triple Talaq bill by Parliament

He also described the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha as a great day for India’s democracy.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of the triple talaq bill by Parliament, saying the legislation will free Muslim women from the “curse of this regressive practice”.

He also described the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha as a great day for India’s democracy. “I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill,” he tweeted.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men would be punishable by a jail term of up to three years. The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.