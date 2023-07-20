Amit Shah dials CM N Biren Singh amid outrage over shocking Manipur video

The incident occurred on May 4 in Thoubal district, Manipur, amid escalating violence in the region, and a zero FIR was registered on May 18 in Kangpokpi district to initiate an investigation. The victims, aged in their 20s and 40s, hail from the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hill district of Kangpokpi and were forcibly stripped naked and assaulted by a mob of men.

The Indian Express cited sources as saying that Manipur Director General of Police, Rajiv Kumar, has briefed Chief Minister Singh about the ongoing investigation.

The harrowing video, which went viral on social media, captured the moment the victims were humiliated and physically assaulted by the mob, with some men dragging them towards a field, naked, while groping them. The victims later filed a complaint at a police station in Kangpokpi district, leading to the registration of a zero FIR, which was then forwarded to the police station concerned in Thoubal.

In their formal complaint, the victims revealed additional distressing details about the incident. They disclosed that another woman in her 50s was also coerced into removing her clothes by the aggressive crowd. The victims alleged that the younger woman was brutally gang-raped in broad daylight during the ordeal.

As per the victims’ statement, violence erupted in the state on May 3, and a day later, a group of 800-1,000 individuals armed with sophisticated weapons like AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS, and .303 Rifles stormed their village in Kangpokpi district. The attackers engaged in looting and burning, causing terror among the villagers. The victims and two family members of the younger woman attempted to flee to safety in the nearby forest, but their escape was halted by the mob, who forcibly stripped them of their clothes and subjected them to the horrendous assault.

The younger woman’s father was killed on the spot during the violence, and her brother lost his life while trying to defend her from the attackers.

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters, with citizens and opposition party leadrs demanding swift justice for the victims and stringent action against the perpetrators. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured the public that the investigation will be pursued rigorously, and those responsible will be brought to justice.