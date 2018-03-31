Amit Shah declines to reveal nature of discussions with Wadiyar royal family

BJP President Amit Shah today declined to reveal the nature of discussions he had with the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru, amid speculation that the party was seeking to enlist their support in the May 12 Assembly polls.

BJP President Amit Shah today declined to reveal the nature of discussions he had with the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru, amid speculation that the party was seeking to enlist their support in the May 12 Assembly polls. “As far as my meeting with the royal family members is concerned, I only want to say that it was a courtesy visit. However, what transpired between us, I cannot reveal it,” he told reporters here. Shah, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace here yesterday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.

During the closed door meeting with the scion of royal family or the present titular Maharaja- Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Shah reportedly discussed various issues, including politics, the sources said. “Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru,” Shah had said in a tweet after the meeting. Amid speculation in the media, Yaduveer, the 27th “King” of the Wadiyar dynasty, had recently ruled out his political entry. “I have told several times that I’m not interested in politics.

There is no chance at all about me joining any party. I’m not interested in politics. Through social work we will continue our relationship with the public,” he had said. The previous scion, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, represented Mysuru Parliamentary constituency four times and had lost once. Srikantadatta mostly remained with the Congress, but also had a short stint with the BJP.