Amit Shah likely to skip Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5 in Ayodhya

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to skip the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. The groundbreaking ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram temple will take place on August 7.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. He is currently undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The Union minister himself tweeted on Sunday to share the news.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said he was being hospitalised as per doctor’s advice and requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he tweeted.

According to reports, Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. As per doctors, he has comorbidities and comes under the vulnerable category.

Shah had recently attended a public event to mark the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Gangadhar Tilak. Shah had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet colleagues on July 29 when the Union Cabinet had met to approve the new National Education Policy.

Amit Shah was likely to attend the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan along with PM Modi on August 5 at Ayodhya.

Earlier today, Amit Shah greeted people on Raksha Bandhan. “Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” the former BJP president tweeted in Hindi.