Amit Shah called twice to induct Prashant Kishor into JD(U), says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with political strategist Prashant Kishor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to induct election strategist Prashant Kishor into the party was entirely his own, the Janata Dal (United) chief said on Tuesday. Revealing the series of events leading to Kishor’s political debut, the Bihar CM said that the idea emanated from none other than Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah who called him twice to push for Kishor’s entry.

“Please let it be known that none other than Amit Shah had asked me twice to induct Kishor in the JD(U),” Kumar said speaking at an event organised by ABP News in Patna.

While the final advice for Kishor’s entry into the BJP may have been prompted by Shah, he is no newcomer for the JD(U). The poll strategist had worked on Bihar-based party’s winning strategy in the 2015 Assembly elections. Kishor’s elevation to the post of JD(U) national vice-president weeks after he was inducted into Nitish Kumar’s party in September last year had triggered speculation that Kishor was being thought of by Kumar as his political heir.

“I have a lot of affection for Prashant Kishor. But please, let us not talk in terms of successors. This is not a monarchy,” Kumar said.

The number 2 in JD(U) camp, Kishor, has been tasked with attracting young talent from all social segments to politics, “which was becoming inaccessible to those not born in political families”.

In his long career as poll strategist, Kishor has served two major political parties – BJP and Congress. During the Lok Sabha elections 2014, Kishor was credited with creating several campaign strategies for the Narendra Modi-led BJP, which included the ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign, ‘Manthan’ and social media interventions. He also helped the saffron party after devising their campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2012 which saw Modi becoming state chief minister.

Congress party also sought his service in 2016 to craft a winning strategy for the grand old party in Punjab to help Captain Amarinder Singh win the Punjab Assembly elections. His stint with the Congress, however, misfired when he failed to influence the party’s victory in UP Assembly elections 2017, which saw BJP winning with a thumping majority in the Hindi heartland state.

JD(U) is a BJP ally in Bihar and the two parties will contest 17 seats each in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. LJP will contest remaining 6 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It would be interesting to see if Prashant Kishor could devise a winning strategy for the alliance in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.