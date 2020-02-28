Amit Shah breaks silence on Delhi violence, blames Opposition of instigating riots over CAA

The Home Minister also trained guns at the Congress party for changing its position on CAA and stoking unrest. (Twitter image)

Home Minister Amit Shah today accused Opposition parties, including the Congress, of spreading lies and misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act and reiterated that the CAA is a law only to enable grant of citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries and contains no provisions to strip any individual from the minority communities of their Indian citizenship.

“Congress, Mamata didi, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party are all opposed to the CAA. They are saying that CAA will take away the citizenship rights of minorities. How much will you lie?” Shah said addressing a rally in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

“I wish to tell the people of the nation that people in the Opposition are spreading falsehoods, they are provoking people, instigating riots.

Shah, who is on his first visit to Odisha after the Lok Sabha elections, assured minority communities that there was no threat to their citizenship. “I wish to reiterate that no Muslim or minority of the country will lose his/her citizenship due to CAA. It is not a law meant to grant citizenship and not to take it away,” he said.

The Home Minister also trained guns at the Congress party for changing its position on CAA and stoking unrest. “I can say on record that Congress leaders have said on 27 different occasions that India should provide citizenship to Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan, but did not keep its promises,” he said.

The Home minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of widespread incidents of violence in the national capital over CAA. As per official figures, 42 people have lost their lives in the riots that rocked the capital over the past few days. The violence has triggered a full-scale political war with Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding the resignation of the Home Minister and questioning his absence in Delhi at the time of crisis.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress and said that it does not need lectures on ‘Raj Dharma’ from a party that has stoked communal passions all through the protests against the CAA over the past two months. The BJP has also cited remarks by Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and accused them of provoking people towards violence.