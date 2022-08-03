Amit Shah at Tiranga Utsav: India to become Vishwa Guru by 2047 if development resolutions met

Union Home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that India will become a Vishwa Guru in the next 25 years if the countrymen fulfill resolutions for the development of the country. Appealing to the people of the country to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with great enthusiasm. This, he said, would tell the world that India has “risen from slumber.”

“How will India be in 2047? How will it be in every field?How will it be in the field of education, health and development? This year is the one to make India better in every field. If we work on these core sectors, and fulfill its goals in the next 25 years, India will become Vishwa Guru,” Shah said addressing the Tiranga Utsav in the national capital.

Shah said that the country is swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is on course to become a “great” power.

Shah asserted that a ‘New India’ was being built under PM Modi’s leadership as per his vision since 2014.

“Since 2014, the stature of India has grown abroad, the respect for the Indian flag has grown globally since. On any problem that arises in the world, until PM Modi has made its statement, the world does not decide its thoughts on it,” he said.

The event, held to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was hosted by the Minister of Culture in the evening to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who also designed the Indian flag.



“From August 13-15, flutter flags at your houses with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India has risen from slumber and swiftly moving forward and that it is on course to become great,” Shah said, adding that “some people” were making comments about the Tricolour event, but said he chooses to ignore them.

“I am not here to make any political comments as Tiranga is our ‘aan, baan aur shaan,’” he said.