Amit Shah asks Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on withdrawal of Art 370

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clear their stand on the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally here on the occasion of culmination of the second leg of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘Mahajandesh Yatra, Shah said Maharashtra would be the first state to go to polls after “abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A)”, which withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the special privileges enjoyed by the people of the northern state. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to make their stand clear on our decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution before they go for campaigning in Maharashtra,” Shah said.