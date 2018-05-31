​​​
  3. Amit Khare assumes charge as I&B Secretary

Prior to the appointment as Secretary, Khare was Additional Chief Secretary, Jharkhand government, an official release said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 9:09 PM
He is an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad, and holds a Certificate in Public Administration from Syracuse University, US.

Amit Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, today assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on superannuation of N K Sinha.

Earlier, he has served as Principal Secretary, Finance & Planning Department, Jharkhand government.

Khare has also worked as Member Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Joint Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

