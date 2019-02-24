Amidst tension over Pulwama, PM Modi chose not to name Pakistan in ‘special’ Mann Ki Baat address

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today expressed grief and sadness over the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF jawans. PM Modi chose not to name Pakistan during the 53rd episode of the programme. However, during the monthly radio address, PM Modi asserted that “retributive action was accomplished” within 100 hours of the Pulwama referring to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who the Army said were masterminds of the ghastly attack in 2014, in an encounter. Following the Pulawama attack, PM Modi announced that armed forces were given free hand to take punitive actions against terrorism.

This was the last Mann Ki Baat address before the Lok Sabha Polls as PM Modi asserted that he would resume the address on the last Sunday of May following the general election results. PM Modi this morning tweeted “Today’s Mann Ki Baat is special!”

In the Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi recognized the sacrifice of the “martyrs and their families”. PM Modi said, “This martyrdom will keep inspiring us for all times and it will fortify our resolve to take firmer and more decisive steps to uproot the very base of terrorism.” PM Modi also exhorted “the country’s youth to draw inspiration from real life heroes like late Vijay Maurya, Tilakraj or & Hemraj of CRPF, who sacrificed their lives.” “Virtues of patriotism are best learnt through such living examples of our country’s Bravehearts,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that he found “inspiration in the words of bereaved kin of Ratan Thakur, Prasanna Sahu Vijay Soren.” “Loss of loved ones couldn’t mar the spirits of the martyrs’ families as they are still willing to join the forces to protect their motherland,” PM Modi said during his monthly address.