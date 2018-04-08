Amid vandalisation spree, Adityanath government directs police to ensure safety of statues

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked its police department to ensure the security of statues of famous figures.

Amid a number of vandelisation cases, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked its police department to ensure the security of statues of famous figures. State’s Home Department, which is resposible to ensure law&order in the state, has directed the police to ensure the security of the statues.

As per Principal Secretary of Home Department, Arvind Kumar, state’s police department will monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities in the state.

Witing a letter to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh has asked police officials to work in ensuring the statues’ security.

The incident of vandalisation of a number of stutues, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, EV Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, have been reported across the country. Also, the statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, have been damaged in many parts of the state. Recntly, Ambedkar statues were damaged in villages of Ballia and Badaun districts of the state.

The incident led to tension in Ballia’s Thedwari village. In Badaun, the statue at Ambedkar park in Dugraiya village was found damaged. Similar incidents have taken place in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar, Meerut and Allahabad districts recently.

After the incident, police covered the vandalised statue with cloth and started a probe into the incident. Additional force was deployed in the area and cases have been registered against unidentified persons.

Last week, after an incident of vandelisation of Ambedkar’s statue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to district magistrates and SPs to take steps to ensure the security of statues installed in their respective districts and see that such instances are not repeated.

A statue was also vandelised in Azamgarh’s Rajapatti village under Captanganj police station area. The incident had infuriated locals who started gathering in the area.