Amid suspense on deputy CM, Sushil Modi says: Nobody can snatch the post of party worker from me

In a statement released from his official twitter account, Modi said that nobody can snatch the post of an active party worker from him and he would be obeying whatever responsibility he is entrusted with in future.

Fuelling further speculations over his selection for the post of Deputy CM of Bihar, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has said that nobody can snatch the post of party worker from him and he would be ready to bear whatever responsibility his party entrusts him with. Sushil Modi has been Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s deputy in the state in the JDU-BJP government in the state and is believed to have good coordination with CM Nitish Kumar. Apart from being the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, he also held the charge of the crucial Finance Ministry in the JDU-BJP alliance government.

In a statement released from his official twitter account, Modi said that nobody can snatch the post of an active party worker from him and he would be obeying whatever responsibility he is entrusted with in future. He also said that in his 40 year long association, the BJP and the RSS had honoured him with several important and crucial assignments. He further said that he would be ready to fulfil whatever responsibility party entrusts him with.

In the recently concluded Bihar state assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United (JDU) alliance came back to power defeating the RJD and Congress led Mahagathbandhan. However, in a shocker to incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, his party JDU could only get 43 seats and turned out to be the junior partner in its alliance as the BJP improved its performance and grabbed 74 seats. Earlier, Kumar had refused to retain the post of Chief Minister of the state in the wake of the poor performance of his party but had later agreed to lead the state after the BJP leaders convinced him to head the government.

In the opposition ranks, 30 year old Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the largest political party by bagging 75 seats. However, its ally the Indian National Congress fared poorly and could only secure victory in 17 of the 70 seats, the party contested in the elections. The Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party which is believed to have harmed th JDU candidates could also win only one seat in the elections.