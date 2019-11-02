Amid speculations of return to TMC, BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee gets back ‘Y-plus’ security cover

In the last three months, the four-time MLA had been summoned twice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Saradha and Rose Valley scam. (File photo)

Amid the speculation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sovan Chatterjee’s return to Trinamool Congress, the state government has accorded former Kolkata Mayor with ‘Y-plus’ security cover. The moves come days after Chatterjee participated in Bhai Phota rituals at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat. During the visit, Banerjee also enquired about the health of Chatterjee.

According to reports, after joining the saffron party, Chatterjee had given up his ‘Y’ category security cover provided by the state administration. He had even urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide him security cover. However, his appeals yield no results.

Reacting on the development, senior TMC leader and state Food Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick has said that he is confident of Chatterjee’s return to the party. A senior TMC leader has also claimed that Chatterjee’s return to the TMC is just a matter of time.

On August 14, 2019, Chatterjee, along with his close friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay had joined the BJP in the national capital in presence of senior leaders but the duo was not seen in any public program of the saffron party. Chatterjee was also not present during the visit of BJP working president J P Nadda’s visit to Kolkata last month.

Chatterjee had served as a mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for two consecutive terms. He also served as a minister in the CM Mamata Banerjee’s government.

Banerjee is known to have played a key role in building Chatterjee’s political career. Chatterjee had begun his political career with the Youth Congress before reaching the top hierarchy of the ruling party. He was asked by the Chief Minister to resign from the post of the minister and the mayor in November 2018 following problems in his personal life.