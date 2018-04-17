Amid Special Status row, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief quits; here’s the reason

Babu submitted his resignation to party’s national President Amit Shah.

K Hari Babu, president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit, resigned from his post on Tuesday. Babu submitted his resignation to party’s national President Amit Shah.

The resignation comes in the backdrop of a split between the BJP and TDP after latter’s demands for a ‘special status’ tag for the state. However, it has not come in as a protest against the party. Reports say Babu has quit his post voluntarily. “He has resigned voluntarily. We have more than 20 senior persons in BJP Andhra Pradesh who are capable of taking the position of AP BJP state president,” state general secretary J Shyam Kishore was quoted as saying by ANI.

Andhra Pradesh politics is facing many ups and down as ruling the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently called off its ties with BJP-led NDA over the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to the state. The party, led by AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, had recently moved a no-trust motion in Parliament

In political tug of war which went on for many days, two ministers from the TDP – P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary – had quit on March 8 following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, mounting attack on the Centre, the YSR Congress also moved a no-confidence motion against the government. The TDP announced its support for the motion. Finally, after days of drama, Naidu announced his party’s decision to quit the alliance. The BJP, on the other hand, termed TDP’s decision as “inevitable”.

Naidu said he was fighting a “dharma yuddh” (righteous war) to secure the state’s ‘legitimate’ rights and claimed that parties at the national level were backing the TDP’s no-confidence motion due to his party’s credibility. The issue later resulted in a repeated logjam of both the Houses of Parliament