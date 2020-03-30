Amid row over exodus, CM Adityanath writes to Arvind Kejriwal with a promise and an appeal

Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to CM Kejriwal, asking him to take care of UP people living in the national capital. (File photo)

Amid the exodus of migrant workers from Delhi to parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and assured him that his government will take care of all residents of Delhi who are currently living in the state. In his letter, Adityanath also expressed hope that the AAP government in the national capital will also ensure the same.

The letter comes amidst a war of words between the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments over the migrants’ exodus. While the BJP has alleged that migrant workers in Delhi are fleeing as the AAP government didn’t provide them food and shelter, the Kejriwal government has rubbished allegations and claimed that the migrants from neighbouring states have flooded the national capital.

“I assure you that we will take care of every person from Delhi, who is currently living anywhere in Uttar Pradesh,” the Uttar Pradesh CM’s letter reads. “I also have full faith that your government will take care of the health, food and all other needs of those from UP who are living in Delhi right now,” he added.

Till last evening, even as the 21-day lockdown remained in place, thousands of migrant workers were seen flocking to Anand Vihar ISBT, Ghazipur border and Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad in a bid to catch buses for their native villages. According to reports, the UP government had to arrange around 1000 buses to ferry stranded people from Delhi-UP border to their native messages as people were seen taking journey of hundreds of kms on foot.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.