Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court allows lawyers to appear via video conferencing

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing, reported PTI.

A bench comprising CJI Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said that the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

“We can hear you through video conferencing mode also,” the CJI said.

Rising COVID-19 cases in India

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days. The number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.