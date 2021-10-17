Amid rift with Tejashwi, Tej Pratap to campaign for Congress in Kusheshwar Asthan bypolls in Bihar

Tej Pratap has announced that his newly floated Chhatra Janshakti Parishad will campaign for Congress in Kusheshwar Asthan but will back RJD's Arun Kumar in Tarapur assembly seat.

Amid the widening rift with this his brother Tejashwi Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap has declared that he will campaign for Congress candidate Atirek Kumar in the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly by-election, scheduled to be held on October 30.

Tej Pratap has announced that his newly floated Chhatra Janshakti Parishad will campaign for Congress in Kusheshwar Asthan but will back RJD’s Arun Kumar in Tarapur assembly seat. He recently met Congress candidate’s father and working president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Dr Ashok Kumar.

“After studying the current political situation in the by-elections to be held in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, Chhatra Janshakti Parishad has decided to extend its support to Congress candidate Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwar Asthan and RJD candidate Arun Kumar from Tarapur. Students associated with the Chhatra Janshakt Parishad should strongly campaign for both candidates in their respective assembly constituencies and ensure their victory,” said Tej Pratap on Saturday.

Congress and RJD have broken the alliance in the state for the upcoming bypolls and both the parties have announced to field candidates against each other.

Tej Pratap’s announcement of campaigning for Congress candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan has also jeopardised his father Lalu Prasad’s plan to visit the assembly seat to campaign for his party candidate. The move is also set to widen the rift between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi, who have been at loggerheads over a range of issues lately.

The feud between Tej Pratap and the RJD started after Lalu Yadav brought back Jagdanand Singh and made him the party’s state president. Jagdanand and Tej Pratap have been at loggerheads over various issues. Recently, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari had claimed that Tej Pratap had been expelled from the party but there was no formal announcement. Tej Pratap had already stopped going to RJD’s office following Singh’s return.