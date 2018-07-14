Amid rift rumours in party over alliance with TMC, West Bengal Congress chief leaves for FIFA World Cup 2018 final

West Bengal Congress chief leaves for FIFA World Cup 2018 final (File Photo)

The query of a pre-poll alliance with ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal may have driven a wedge within the West Bengal unit of Congress party, but it didn’t stop Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from visiting Russia to watch FIFA World Cup 2018. The final match will be played between France and Croatia on July 15, 2018 (Sunday).

Chowdhury, president of West Bengal Congress has never missed an opportunity to witness FIFA World cup since 2006. So, to keep up the tradition, the Lok Sabha MP is visiting Moscow to cheer for France at the Luzhniki stadium. He also expressed hope that West Bengal Congress too will work as a team.

Speaking to CNN-News18, former Minister of State for Railway said, “Why not… we should be working like a team. There should be discipline like in a football match and team. There should be a person whose whistle or instruction will lead to victory. I think these should be followed here (in Bengal Congress) .” The Parliamentarian said that he saluted the spirit of Croatia but will support France in final. “I will support France, but I salute the spirit of Croatia. It is a small eastern European country without much infrastructure as compared to other countries, but what discipline and determination!” Chowdhury said.

Witnessing the FIFA world cup final on ground zero has become a tradition for West Bengal Congress chief. He recalled an incident of 2006, where late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi had helped him to secure tickets after he lost his own passes at Amsterdam airport.

“I went to my hotel in Berlin and called up Priya da almost sobbing. I narrated the whole incident and he arranged it. When I was checking out of my hotel in Germany and was about to make payments for my stay, the receptionist told me that all my bills were paid by someone who identified himself over telephone as ‘Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi’. That was a great surprise for me. Today, he is no more with us, but I am missing him a lot…,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

West Bengal Congress is divided over alliance with ruling Trinamool Congress. A section of leaders feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019 General elections. While, some leaders feel that aligning with the TMC in West Bengal will amount to “committing suicide” for the Congress in the state.