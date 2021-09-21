Amid Punjab crisis, Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi to discuss reshuffle in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot are believed to have discussed the much talked about reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot government, along with the situation in the state.
At the time when a leadership reshuffle was underway in Punjab last week, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had a marathon meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the much talked about reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot government, along with the situation in the state.
The meeting came a day before Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to resign as the Punjab chief minister by the Congress high command. However, the reshuffle in Rajasthan may not be as big as Punjab and may see inclusion of some Pilot loyalists in the Cabinet.
Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, has made multiple visits to the state and has taken views of all MLAs. Pilot has been repeatedly demanding a Cabinet reshuffle and inclusion of some MLAs loyal to him, besides political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state.
