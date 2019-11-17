Amid pollution meet row, Gautam Gambhir ‘missing’ posters spotted in Delhi

Gautam Gambhir missing posters spotted in Delhi.

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of choosing enjoyment in Indore over a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the rising air pollution, missing posters of the BJP MP were spotted at the busy Income Tax Office (ITO) chowk in the national capital. The posters carrying a smiling photo of Gautam Gambhir were found pinned to the bark of trees and read: “Have you seen this man? He was last spotted in Indore enjoying jalebis. The whole of Delhi is searching for him.”

Gambhir is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi. He was in Indore as a commentator for the India-Bangladesh first Test match. He skipped the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s meeting which was convened to discuss the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi. The meeting, however, was canceled at the last minute as most of the officials did not turn up.

The capital’s ruling AAP accused him of ignoring his constituency people. Gambhir, who appeared on sports channels for commentary, also came under severe attack after his picture relishing poha and jalebi in Indore has gone viral on social media. The photo was tweeted by cricketer VVS Laxman.

Later, Gambhir responded to the allegations saying his work will speak for himself as. He accused the AAP of spreading false narrative against him and went on to list out a slew of projects on his twitter page in the field of garbage management, education and hygiene.

“We are also in talks to install giant air purifiers with cutting-edge technology across the constituency, which will substantially reduce pollution. The pilot version will be installed within the next few weeks,” he said.

Delhi-NCR has been reeling under high level of air pollution for the past one month. The air quality has been in the severe category for the past four days.