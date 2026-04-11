In a moment that quickly caught attention both inside the Parliament complex and across social media platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen stepping out of his vehicle and pausing for a short conversation with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday.

The two leaders appeared to engage in a calm and cordial exchange, with visuals showing them standing close and speaking briefly before moving on to their respective engagements. The interaction, though fleeting, stood out given the typically sharp political rivalry between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Rare moment of cordiality amid political rivalry

Those present at the Parliament premises briefly took notice as the two leaders interacted, making it a noteworthy moment during otherwise routine proceedings. Such direct and informal exchanges between the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition are relatively uncommon, adding to the significance of the visuals.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary today.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former… pic.twitter.com/QexqUVky1Z — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

The timing of the interaction has also drawn attention as it comes in the middle of ongoing multi-state elections, where political rhetoric between parties has been particularly intense. Against this backdrop, the brief exchange between the two leaders offered a contrasting moment of civility amid a heated electoral season.

The brief conversation has since sparked interest online, with many users commenting on the tone and optics of the interaction between the two prominent political figures.

Leaders gather to honour Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

The Prime Minister had arrived at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament complex to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The event brought together several senior leaders and dignitaries to honour Phule’s contributions to social reform, education, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

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Among those present were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, along with other leaders cutting across party lines.

Visuals of the brief Modi-Gandhi exchange have made rounds online, sparking reactions from users. “Feels good seeing our Prime Minister in serious conversations with the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi,” an X user wrote.