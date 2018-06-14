Amid political chaos in Delhi; Kamal Haasan backs Arvind Kejriwal, says interference unacceptable in democracy

Amid political chaos in Delhi, Delhi; Kamal Haasan backs Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Amid political chaos going on in the national capital Delhi over the last few days, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan today expressed his support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and said, “Interference in the functioning of an elected government is unacceptable in a democracy. In fact what is happening in Delhi and in TN/Pondicherry are not too different. It is frustrating for people who want a change for the better. @ArvindKejriwal.” Minutes after this tweet, Delhi CM took to the social media platform to thank the actor for his support.

“Thanks Kamal ji. I hope PM will allow us to work for the people of Delhi. No one shud be allowed to trample upon people’s will,” wrote Arvind Kejriwal. This tweet by actor turned politician Kamal Haasan comes as Delhi CM Kejriwal along with three other ministers continued their sit-in at the L-G office ever since Monday. The ministers accompanying Kejriwal include Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders are sitting at the L-G’s office since Monday evening over their demands that includes a direction to the officers asking them to end their “strike” and an action against those who have struck work. Along with these demands, the 4 leaders also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

While the sit-in of Kejriwal along with the 3 ministers continues, Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh today attacked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. While addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that the strike by IAS officers was “at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the protection of Lt Governor Anil Baijal.” He added, “The chief minister has been staging sit-in at the L-G Secretariat for the last four days. We want to ask whether he (Baijal) could not spare even four minutes to meet him in the last four days.” Singh went on to say that the party is now seeking an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the IAS officers’ strike issue.

While AAP wants the IAS officer strike to end, the IAS officers’ association, according to PTI has claimed that no officer has been on strike and no work has been affected. Earlier today, the Delhi CM had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to end the strike by IAS officers. Kejriwal in the letter cited instances when government work was stalled as the officers were not attending meetings with ministers for the past three months.