Amid NRC warcry, Congress’ G Parmeshwara says sending Bangladeshis back from Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parmeshwara has said that the state government has identified illegal immigrants from Bangladesh living in Bengaluru and plans to send them back soon. Parmeshwara, who is a senior Congress leader from the state, said that no one without valid papers will be allowed to stay in the city. “We have identified… there are Bangladeshis in Bangalore and we’re sending them back,” Parmeshwara said.

The deputy chief minister added that government is also sending back around 100 African nationals whose visa has expired. “We’ve already identified more than 100 African nationals whose visa had expired, we’re deporting them too… we won’t let anyone stay in Bangalore without valid papers,” he added.

The statement comes at a time when Congress and the BJP are locked in a bitter fight over the credit for National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue. After keeping a nuanced position on the issue for quite some time, Congress has accused the BJP of “befooling” the people by politicising the NRC process. In an attempt to stake ownership for the exercise, the party said that NRC was Congress’ “baby”. However, the party also vowed to stand with every Indian citizen who has been left out in the draft list.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that party will ensure that no Indian citizens are deprived of his legitimate right. “The Congress stands committed to help and assist every Indian Citizen in this endeavour”, Surjewala said on Saturday

Triggering a major controversy, the NRC has left out the names of 40 Lakh people to be included in its final draft. While the BJP has said that it is committed to sending ‘infiltrators’ back to their country, some of the Opposition parties, particularly Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has accused the former of targetting a particular community through the exercise.