Amid Nipah virus scare in Kerala, Goa says it is taking all precautions

Published: June 9, 2019 3:22:12 PM

Rane said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

Amid Nipah virus scare in Kerala, the Goa government is taking all precautions to counter it, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday and urged people not to panic. Rane said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

“Goa’s health director will take all necessary steps in public interest and the health secretary will monitor it,” he told reporters here. “I request people of Goa not to panic and consult a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the virus,” he added.

A case of Nipah was reported from Kerala’s Ernakulum district on June 3 and the condition of the infected college student was reported to be stable. The virus claimed 17 lives in Kerala in May last year.

