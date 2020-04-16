Amid nationwide lockdown, Mamata Banerjee allows sweet shops to open for 8 hours

Mamata Banerjee had extended lockdown in the state till April 30.

West Bengal Coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday allowed sweet shops to open for 8 hours in a day during coronavirus lockdown. Now, sweet shops will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 4 pm everyday, news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying. Earlier, the state government had allowed sweet shops to operate for 4 hours from 12 noon to 4 pm every day. The country is under complete lockdown till May 3.

The first phase of lockdown started from March 25 and ended on April 14. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. However, days before this extension, Mamata Banerjee had extended lockdown in the state till April 30. During lockdown, only essential services are allowed and all normal movements are prohibited to ensure social distancing.

However, today the chief minister allowed the sweet shops to open for 8 hours in a day. The announcement comes in the wake of repeated requests from the business fraternity to give partial relaxation.

On Wednesday, West Bengal government Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his unhappiness over the way lockdown was being enforced in the state. He said lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off the pandemic. He said the police and administration failing to implement social distancing or curbing religious congregations should be shown the door. So far, West Bengal has reported 231 positive cases of Coronavirus. While 42 people have recovered, 7 have died.

While the country is under lockdown till May 3, the Centre may grant relaxations in some places after April 20. Several states are working on plans to give partial relaxations to some of the industries so that losses could be minimised. However, the states are also wary of the consequences in coronavirus spreads.

The Haryana Chief Secretary today said that relaxation would become effective from April 20. He said that all Deputy Commissioners should prepare and plan for the permitted operations including, the auction of fisheries ponds, construction work, and the opening of Dhabas and Common Service Centres.