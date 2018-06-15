Amid mounting criticism, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says ‘fully committed to farm loan waiver’

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state is fully committed to the welfare of the farmers. In a tweet on Friday morning, the CM said that he is working on the modalities of the waiver and assured that he will soon announce a decision in this regard.

“Let there be no confusion on farm loan waiver. I am fully committed to the loan waiver. I want to ensure it is done scientifically benefiting maximum farmers. I am working on the modalities and will announce it shortly,” he tweeted.

Waiving off farm loan was a key promise made by all parties in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls last month. But ever since Kumaraswamy took over as the CM of the state following a high-voltage political drama, he has drawn criticism for not fulfilling his promise on the farm loan waiver. The BJP is mounting pressure on the state government for waiving off the farm loan but the lack of coordination between the JD(S) and Congress leaders have made it difficult for the government to implement promises made in the manifesto of both the parties.

On Thursday, the two parties met and decided to soon set up a sub-committee to draft a common minimum programme (CMP) from the poll manifestos of the alliance parties. Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah said that sub-committee will comprise three Congress leaders including himself, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, party’s state unit in-charge KC Venugopal and HD Kumaraswamy and Kunwar Danish Ali of the JD(S).

“It will draft the CMP for implementation over the next five years,” he told reporters. Siddaramaiah admitted that there were some difficulties in implementing the promises of the coalition government as both the parties had released their manifesto separately. “Therefore, the sub-committee will draft the CMP by selecting the promises listed in both the manifestoes”.