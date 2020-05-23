Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Eid to be celebrated on Monday

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.

This will be perhaps the first time that there will no mass namaz at mosques and idgahs across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.