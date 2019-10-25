Amid chill, India and Pakistan sign pact on Kartarpur corridor

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is the resting place of Guru Nana Dev and one of most sacred of Sikh religious sites due to its historical value.

By KAMALDEEP SINGH BRAR & SHUBHAJIT ROY

AMID STRAINED ties between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi and Islamabad Thursday finally signed the ‘Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement’ on zero line at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to facilitate the visit of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The signing comes after hectic negotiations over the last year, with Delhi and Islamabad agreeing on most major issues except a $20 fee to be levied by Pakistan per pilgrim on which India has sought a relook.

The agreement is significant since it’s essentially a confidence-building measure that comes at a time when the two countries haven’t held bilateral talks amid a series of incidents: terrorist attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama, Balakot air strikes, downgrading of diplomatic ties, withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation status, snapping off trade ties, and cancelling of bus, train and even postal services.

Delhi has maintained that the corridor is not to be conflated with the bilateral dialogue process, as it is for pilgrimage and in line with the sentiments and faith of the Sikh community. Islamabad has portrayed the move as a peace gesture towards India.

The corridor will be opened on November 9 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurating the facility in their respective countries. It will be open for the public from November 10. A website — in Punjabi and English — for pilgrims to book their visit (prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in) was also brought live Thursday.

The agreement has been signed for five years and can be extended or terminated with notice of one month. Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is the resting place of Guru Nana Dev and one of most sacred of Sikh religious sites due to its historical value.

In a statement, India said the main point of discussion continues to be the insistence of Pakistan on levying $20 (about Rs 1,420) as service charge per pilgrim per visit.