Amid Chandrayaan-3 buzz, UP’s top cop has new diktat for crime patrol – Amavasya sightings in Hindu Panchang

UP’s top cop has said that the policemen in the state should refer to Hindu panchang or calendar to track the criminal activities in the state.

Written by Breaking News Desk
If the police know about poornima, saptami and other phases, they can plan accordingly and patrol the areas in efficient manner, UP's top cop said. (Representational image from Pixabay)

India is on way to a historic journey to moon as Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to the thrilling touchdown tomorrow. While the country is gripped in the new lunar fever, Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has come up with a unique moon-based policy to curb crime in the region.

UP’s top cop has said that the policemen in the state should refer to Hindu panchang or calendar to track the criminal activities in the state. Calling it a scientific policing exercise. Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar reportedly said that the state has been witnessing a spike in criminal activities a week before and after ‘amavasya’.

In a video, which was shared on the WhatsApp groups of police and media professionals, Kumar said that it is necessary to learn about various ‘kalay’ or phases of moon. He said that better policing can be done if the waning and waxing period of Earth’s natural satellite is kept in mind.

He said that criminals commit crimes during long, dark nights prior to amavasya and a week after that. If the police know about poornima, saptami and other phases, they can plan accordingly and patrol the areas in efficient manner. Kumar further added that this is a perfect ‘scientific’ manner that can help in policing in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 12:52 IST

