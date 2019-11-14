Amethi official shunted out day after video of his alleged ‘insensitivity’ goes viral

Prashant Sharma (Twitter)

Amethi District Magistrate Prashant Sharma has been removed from his post, days after a video in which he was seen misbehaving with a relative of a murdered victim went viral. He has been replaced by Arun Kumar, the vice chairman of Moradabad Development Authority.

Sharma, an IAS officer, had visited the family of Sonu Singh who was shot dead by miscreants on Tuesday night. During the interaction which was captured on camera, the DM was seen almost dragging a relative of the victim, who was also a PCS officer.

Victim’s father Shivnayak Singh is a local BJP leader. The victim was the owner of a brick kiln.

During the meeting, Sharma purportedly told the victim’s family that there was no country in the world where murders do not take place. He went on to add how he and his officers work round the clock during sensitive times. Sharma also pointed out that the government “was not God” that it could prevent such incidents.

When the victim’s cousin Sunil Singh pointed out that his brother could have been saved by the Dial 100 police team nearby, Sharma then dragged him, asking whether he could make out whether anybody among the crowd that had gathered carried a gun.

“What would you have done, if you had been in our place? Would you have stopped killing from taking place?” he asked

The assembled crowd then objected to his behaviour, after which Sharma reprimanded them that he was the senior-most officer in the district. As per PTI, the family has named five suspects, all of whom have criminal records.

Slamming Sharma for his insensitivity, Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani had tweeted, saying, “We must try to remain modest and sensitive. We are servants of people, not rulers”.

There is another video that is going round, purportedly by Sunil Singh, in which he claims that the video that is being circulated was an edited one and that the DM had heard their grievances and was fully cooperating with them.