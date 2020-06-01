‘Amethi MP Missing’ poster: Smriti Irani questions Sonia Gandhi in scathing reply to Mahila Congress’ barbs

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Image)

After All India Mahila Congress shared a poster allegedly from Smriti Irani’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi with a message that translated to: “Amethi is searching for its missing MP”, the Union Minister hit back giving an “account” of the work done by her during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In her post on Twitter, Smriti Irani wrote a message which translates to: “So far, 22,150 citizens have returned to Amethi district by bus and 8322 by train, that too after following the required legal process. I can tell the names of each family and each person…does Sonia ji want to give a similar account for Rae Bareli?”

In her scathing reply, the union minister gave an account of the migrants who were brought back to Amethi during Covid-19 lockdown and challenged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to do the same for her constituency – Rae Bareli.

The poster in question shared by the Mahila Congress on Twitter roughly translates to: “Questions for missing Member of Parliament. Since becoming MP of Amethi, Smriti Irani has only spent a few hours (two days in a year) in the constituency…and the people of Amethi are scared and suffering from the coronavirus pandemic….we do not know where you have vanished. Via Twitter we have seen you play ‘Antakshari’ and seen a person get lunch (from you) — but the innocent people of Amethi are looking at you — their MP — for their needs and problems in this time of crisis….but the fact that you have left the citizens of Amethi to fend for themselves in the past few months, shows that perhaps the constituency is a mere ‘tour hub’ for you. Will you next come to Amethi only to ‘give shoulder’.”

अब तक 22,150 नागरिक बस से एवं 8322 ट्रेन से मात्र अमेठी जनपद में लौटें हैं , वो भी पूरी क़ानूनी प्रक्रिया के बाद । एक एक परिवार , एक एक व्यक्ति का नाम बता सकती हूँ … क्या ऐसा ही हिसाब सोनिया जी रायबरेली के लिए देना चाहेंगी? https://t.co/8pwANPTAOv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

Sonia Gandhi had also represented Amethi in Lok Sabha for a term from October 1999 to May 2004. She then relinquished the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for her son, Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from the seat for three straight terms — in 2004, 2009, and 2014. After being defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over 1 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani beat the Nehru-Gandhi family scion from his family pocket borough in the 2019 polls.