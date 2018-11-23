American tourist killing in Andaman: First man to make contact with tribe may have solution to recover body

Chau had reportedly reached the island after paying fishermen to ferry him there. (Source: Instagram)

Authorities face a massive task of recovering the body of young American tourist John Allen Chau who was allegedly killed by members of the Sentinelese tribe when he tried to approach them on the restricted North Sentinel island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The people of this island have been isolated from the rest of the world for thousands of years. It is believed that the Sentinelese migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago and are deeply suspicious of outsiders. They attack people who come through the surf and onto their beaches.

Chau had reportedly reached the island after paying fishermen to ferry him there. His initial contact with the tribe wasn’t great as one teenager shot an arrow at Chau which pierced his waterproof bible. However, he decided to return to the island and try again, galvanized by the feeling that he was God’s instrument.

“Lord, is this island Satan’s last stronghold where none have heard or even had the chance to hear your name?” he wrote in a diary of his last days provided to The Washington Post by his mother. He left the 13 pages, written in pen and pencil, with the fishermen who had transported him to the island

The task to recover his body is not an easy one for the authorities as there is limited information available about the tribe.

“We do not even know how many of them are there,” said Anvita Abbi, who has spent decades studying the tribal languages of India’s Andaman and Nicobar islands. The estimates on group’s size range from a few dozens to a few hundred.

View this post on Instagram John Allen Chau A post shared by John Chau (@johnachau) on Nov 21, 2018 at 11:36am PST

“What language they speak, how old it is, it’s anybody’s guess,” Abbi said. “Nobody has access to these people.”

However, TN Pandit – the first anthropologist to land on the island and interact with members of the tribe – has a solution to the problem. Now 83, Pandit had made several trips to the island between 1966 and 1991 as part of the Anthropological Survey of India’s expeditions to remote islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He told The Indian Express that if a small party visits the island in the afternoon carrying coconuts and iron as gifts, they might be allowed to take the body.

“If a small party goes in the afternoon or evening, when the tribesmen are known to not venture out on the shore, carries coconuts and iron as gifts, and stops the boat beyond the shooting range of arrows, it is possible that they will allow us to take the body. The help of local fisherman should also be sought,” he said.

Defending the acts of the tribe, Pandit said that they were just trying to protect themselves and we are the ones trying to enter their territory.

Abbi also believes that it is unfair to disturb a tribe that has sustained itself for tens of thousands of years, just for the curiosity. “So much is lost: People are lost, language is lost, their peace is lost,” she added.