American Airline flyer urinated on fellow passenger in drunken state: Sources

A passenger of a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight has allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger on board in a drunken state, sources said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here at 10:12 pm on Saturday.

“The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew,” a source at the airport said.

He added that the male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport.

After the crew came to know about the incident on board, they informed the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC, which further alerted the CISF personnel who handed over the accused passenger to the Delhi Police.

“The airline’s own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned,” another source at the airport informed PTI.