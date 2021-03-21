‘America enslaved us for 200 years’: In praise of PM Modi’s Covid plan, Tirath Singh Rawat’s historical faux pas — Watch Video

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

In praise of PM Narendra Modi’s Covid plan, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s historical faux pas! Days after courting controversy for his ripped jeans comment, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has once again embarrassed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying “America enslaved India for 200 years”. He said this while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of Covid-19 situation in India. “While other countries stumbled…India is doing better in terms of handling Covid crisis. America, that enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times,” Rawat said.

In just a two-minute video clip, the chief minister made a number of statistical blunders while describing the Covid-19 situation in the US. He, for instance, said the death rate there had reached 2.75 lakh. Not only this, Rawat further said that the country had a population of just “12 crore” and was number one in healthcare but Covid death rate crossed over “50 lakh”.

#WATCH “…As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times,” says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

The US has a population of about 33 crore while the UK has just over 6.5 crore. In case, he mixed up the UK with the US, in neither case he was right with his statistics and the same goes with the Covid death rate.

Just a couple of days ago, the chief minister questioned the girls wearing ripped jeans. Facing flak for his ripped jeans remarks, the newly-appointed chief minister later apologised but said that wearing torn jeans is not right. Rawat said he had only talked about the environment at home and this applies to him as well.