Amend Article 136 to cut pendency of cases in Supreme Court by half: Justice AK Sikri

Former Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri.

An important legislative change, if undertaken by the central government, could potentially reduce the pendency of cases in the Supreme Court by half, believes former Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri. The radical reform that Justice Sikri outlines require the Centre to amend Article 136 of the Constitution so that cases which are at the state level and arise out of state laws are dealt with by the respective high courts instead of burdening the Supreme Court.

“There should be an amendment to Article 136. All those issues that are at the state level and arise out of state laws — why should those SLPs be allowed right up to Supreme Court? After all, the High Court of the state is the highest court of the land. Land reform, rent control, etc… They (HCs) know better what is happening there. The judgment of the High Court should be final,” he said, addressing a book launch event in Delhi.

Justice Sikri added that certain state laws carry punishments of up to 2-3 years. “Why should cases come to SC when they have already been tested at three or four stages up to the High Court. If such amendments (Article 136) are made, they could knock-off 40-50% of the cases and time available to the Supreme Court would be much more for dealing with the important cases,” he added.

Article 136 allows citizens to file special leave petitions (SLPs) to appeal before the Supreme Court against any “judgment, decree, determination, sentence or order in any cause or matter passed or made by any court or tribunal in the territory of India”. The provision leaves it to the top court’s discretion to hear an appeal or not.

Among other measures, Justice Sikri proposed the rationalisation of time allotted for argument in court on the lines of the US Supreme Court — 30 minutes to each party, then 5-10 minutes for rejoinder. “As we are argumentative Indians, we go on an on for days together. Interestingly, we just don’t go on on on, we keep repeating the same things again and again. Many lawyers have this tendency that unless the judge gives a nod to what I’m saying is agreeing with that, I have to continue it and I have to repeat it.”

He then referred to moot court competitions under which law students are given limited time. “Many times the case which is given to (students) is very complex, they may entail so many issues — still, they are able to say everything in 35-40 minutes. And when students can do it, why not lawyers?” Justice Sikri said.

Justice Sikri further said he believes that petitions should not be taken up in open court, and be heard only in chambers. “Like in America, petitions should not be taken up in the open court. Hearing should be only in chambers,” he said.

The pendency of cases runs into thousands in the Supreme Court and lakhs in the High Courts and lower courts. As per the response by the Law Ministry in the Rajya Sabha in July 2019, the total number of pending cases in the top court was 59,331. The pending cases at the state and the district levels run into lakhs.