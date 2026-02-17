Inna Maakan, mother of a 23-year-old man who died in a road accident in Dwarka earlier this month has shared an emotional video on social media, claiming that her son was killed by a minor who was driving an SUV recklessly while making “speed fun reels.”

Sahil Dhaneshra died in the accident on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. In a video message shared on Sunday, his mother appealed to the government, media, and local residents to help her get justice.

“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother,” she said in the video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Police report on the accident

According to Delhi Police, the accident happened around 11.57 am on February 3. When officers arrived, they found an SUV, a car, and a motorcycle badly damaged. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was dead at the scene.

Ajit Singh, who had parked his taxi nearby, was injured and taken to IGI Hospital. Police said the final medical report on his case is still awaited.

A case was registered at Dwarka South Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom ,was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/RiAx6HkO6x — Inna Makan (@inna_makan) February 14, 2026

The mother has urged parents to stay alert about road safety and asked the public to support her.

Describing the traumatic moments of that day, Maakan told the news outlet that they received a call after 1 pm informing them about the accident.

“I ran to my car and reached there. My son was lying on the road. His jacket was torn. He was in a very bad condition. I understood that he had been screaming for 10 minutes. An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital,” she said.

Minor driver granted interim bail

The teenaged SUV driver, aged 17, was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to an observation home.

He was granted interim bail on February 10 by the JJB. According to police, the relief was given on the ground that he is a Class 10 student and was scheduled to appear for his examinations.

Vehicles seized and ongoing investigation

All three vehicles involved have been seized and inspected. CCTV footage from the area has also been collected for the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the SUV hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction before crashing into a parked car. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.