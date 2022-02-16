‘Ambition of Rajya Sabha seat’: Manish Tewari’s swipe after Ashwani Kumar ends 46-year association with Congress

Ashwani Kumar, senior Congress leader and former Law minister resigned from the Congress ending his 46-year-long association with the party yesterday.

Former Union minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari today took a veiled jibe at his former party colleague Ashwani Kumar following his resgination, suggesting that his ambition to secure a Rajya Sabha seat for himself was behind his decision to resign from the party. “The aspiration to secure a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things,” Tewari said, when asked about Ashwani’s exit from Congress. Speaking to mediapersons, Tewari said that while Congress suffers a loss every time a member leaves the party, but suggested that there was more to Ashwani’s exit from the party than meets the eye.

“If any person leaves the Congress, then the party suffers a loss. Ashwini Kumar was the party’s MP from Punjab. He was a senior minister in the Congress government and was our colleague. His decision to quit the Congress party is very unfortunate. But there is one more thing to his resignation. The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things,” Tewari told reporters in Ludhiana.

The members for seven Rajya Sabha seats will be elected between April and July after the formation of the new assembly.

“Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold,” Kumar said in his resignation letter.

My letter to, AICC President, Mrs Sonia Gandhi Ji pic.twitter.com/Ug8Ruxwkki — Dr Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) February 15, 2022

Kumar later told PTI that the grand old party had lost touch with the ground reality and no longer reflected the national mood. He said there was a lack of inspirational leadership and debilitating processes of internal functioning.

Ashwini Kumar left the party in the midst of assembly polls in five states and ahead of the February 20 election in Punjab. Kumar had represented Punjab in Rajya Sabha twice before.