Ambedkar’s values on social reform, legacy continue to guide India in its onward march: Consul General Jaiswal

"I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti," Modi tweeted. (Photo source: IE)

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s values on social reform and his legacy continue to guide India in its onward march as a nation, the country’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal has said.

Commemorating the 130th birth anniversary of the iconic Indian reformer and the architect of the country’s Constitution at an event hosted by India’s Consulate General on Wednesday in collaboration with Shri Guru Ravidas Sabha of New York, Jaiswal said Ambedkar was a political thought leader, political reformer, social reformer and economist, constitutionalist and a lawyer, achieving great heights in his life.

Ambedkar ”had a huge impact on nation-building, on the freedom struggle and all the values that he stood for, most importantly as a social reformer, continue to guide us in our onward progress and onward march as a nation,”’ Jaiswal, said adding that India is grateful to him for his legacy and his vision. Jaiswal said that Ambedkar, who had very humble beginnings, truly dominated the world of knowledge.

Remembering Ambedkar in the city of New York is important and significant, as he spent several years in the city, including when he was studying at Columbia University. He added that people across India continue to follow Ambedkar’s teachings and learn from his life.

“We are delighted that we are celebrating one of India’s greatest icons, greatest son, greatest nation builder, the architect of India’s Constitution. His values of social equality, social justice and economic equality are very well encapsulated in the various provisions of India’s Constitution,” Jaiswal said.

Among the many constitutions of the world, India’s Constitution is one of the most inclusive and most progressive because of the vision and foresight of Ambedkar, he said.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation. “I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti,” Modi tweeted.

A key architect of India’s Constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society. He was born in 1891 and was India’s first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1990.