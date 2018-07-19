Ambedkar statue desecrated in UP’s Ballia in second such incident in a month

A team of villagers, led by the gram pradhan, has been set up to ensure the security of the statue, the SP said. (Representational Image: IE)

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged in Rampur Asli village in Ballia today, a police official said, the second such incident in about a month in the district. Anti-social elements damaged the statue this morning, Superintendent of Police S P Ganguly said. The face and a finger of the statue were reportedly damaged. The statue is being restored, Ganguly said.

A team of villagers, led by the gram pradhan, has been set up to ensure the security of the statue, the SP said. On June 14, a statue of the Dalit icon was damaged in Kothiya village of the district.