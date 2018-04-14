Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: PM Modi praises Dalit icon in Chhattisgarh, says he is Prime Minister because of Babasaheb

Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. He was welcomed by CM Raman Singh in his arrival.

Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. He was welcomed by CM Raman Singh in his arrival. He inaugurated several programmes, including a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital and a Health and Wellness Centre, which marked the launch of the Union government’s ambitious Health Assurance Programme Ayushman Bharat. The mission aims at covering 10 crore poor and vulnerable families and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. As per an official release, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum Railway Line via video conference on Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary. He will flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.

He will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Left Wing Extremism areas; other road connectivity projects in LWE areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges. Meanwhile, a statue of BR Ambedkar in Richhpal Garhi village of Bisrakh in Greater Noida was found damaged on Friday. The incident came to light last morning when the villagers spotted the statue of Ambedkar damaged. A heavy police force was deployed in view of the tense situation.

4.50 pm: Check out what chief minister of Chhattisgarh tweeted:

2:10 PM: Today the forum is being heralded the first phase of the historic and biggest Ayushaman India scheme to end social imbalance in the country: Prime Minister Modi

2:05 PM: By treading on old paths, you can never reach new destinations. We are working with new approach for 115 districts of the country including Bijapur, says PM Modi.

2:00 PM: If Bijapur can see development in 100 days then why can’t the other districts witness the same? I came here to assure you that with all the development projects now Bijapur district will no longer be known as a backward district: PM Narendra Modi

1:57 PM: It is a great privilege for me to be here among you all on the occasion of birth anniversary of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar : PM Modi

1:55 PM: I salute the security personnel who are playing an important role in infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi in Bijapur.

1:50 PM: Today, with the inspiration of Baba Saheb, I have come to awaken the faith in the people of Bijapur, in the administration of here. It has come to say that your Government of the centre, your hopes-aspirations, is stacked with your ‘ aspirations ‘, says PM Modi.

1:45 PM: Today is a very important day for the country’s hundred crore people. Today Bharat Ratan Baba is the birth of Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Today is the opportunity to come between all of you and seek blessings, very fortunately for me, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

1:08 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of India’s first wellness centre under Ayushmaan Bharat, in Bijapur

12:25 PM: PM Narendra Modi visits Jangla Development Hub in Chattishgarh. #PMinBastar

12:16 PM:“Prime Minister will launch Health and Wellness Centers, under Ayushman Bharat today at Bijapur in Chattisgarh,” tweets Ministry of Health.

12:10 PM: PM Narendra Modi to launch wellness centre under Ayushman Bharat in Jangla village.

12:04 PM: BJP President Amit Shah paid tributes to BR Ambedkar at BJP office located on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in Delhi.

11:57 AM: Great day for Common Service Centre movement today when PM Modi will inaugurate a CSC Centre cum rural BPO at Jangal village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

11: 36 AM: Bhimrao Ambedkar’s “tireless efforts” towards ensuring excluded groups were politically and socially empowered made him a “pioneer” in the world and his vision of equality and social justice echoes the ambitions of the UN’s 2030 development agenda, a top UN official has said.

11:35 AM: I want to tell Modi Ji and his govt that commemorating places related to Baba Saheb’s life and inaugurating schemes in his name, will in no way lead to the development of Dalits, says BSP supremo Mayawati on Ambedkar Jayanti.

11:10 AM: PM Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Health Assurance Programme in Chhattisgarh today. He will also flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.

10:58 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur. He is received by CM Raman Singh.

10:30 AM: Terrorist forces like ISI are plotting a conspiracy to divide Hindus by creating fights between upper & lower caste people. I request all castes to be aware of these plans. We are all together. Baba Saheb Ambedkar is worshipable for us, says BJP leader Ganga Charan Rajput.

10:23 AM: Ruckus at an event in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti as MLA Jignesh Mevani’s supporters tried to obstruct BJP MPs & members from garlanding BR Ambedkar’s statue.

9:23 AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani paid tributes to BR Ambedkar at Parliament House.

9:20 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and others paid tributes to BR Ambedkar at Parliament House in New Delhi.

8:50 AM: “Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution,” tweeted PM Modi on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution. सभी देशवासियों को अम्बेडकर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/NZW6QsKgN0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2018

8:45 AM: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi greets nation; says the country remains indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of Constitution.

8:40 AM: PM Modi will inaugurate the “Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission” in Chhatisgarh today.

8:35 AM: PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today on the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar. PM Modi will leave New Delhi by an Air Force plane at around 9:20am and reach Jagdalpur at 11:30am, from where he would take a helicopter to reach Jangla by 12:25pm.

8:30 AM: On Friday, PM Modi boarded the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to participate in the event, where he inaugurated the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at 26, Alipur Road, on the eve of the Dalit icon’s birth anniversary.

8:25 AM: On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi travelled to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar National Memorial and back by the Delhi Metro.