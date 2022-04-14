Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Live Streaming: The nation is celebrating today the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, and economist who was a key architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar acquired legal degrees and doctorates for his studies in law, economics, and political science, earning a reputation as a scholar and pushing for political and social freedom for Dalits.

Born on April 14th, 1891, Dr Ambedkar campaigned against the Indian caste system. He converted to Buddhism and is credited with sparking a wave of conversions that saw tens of thousands of people from the lower castes follow his footsteps.