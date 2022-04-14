Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Live Streaming: The nation is celebrating today the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, and economist who was a key architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar acquired legal degrees and doctorates for his studies in law, economics, and political science, earning a reputation as a scholar and pushing for political and social freedom for Dalits.
Born on April 14th, 1891, Dr Ambedkar campaigned against the Indian caste system. He converted to Buddhism and is credited with sparking a wave of conversions that saw tens of thousands of people from the lower castes follow his footsteps.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Live: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Live News, Celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti Live Telecast
The Telangana government would install the proposed 125-ft tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here by December this year, a state minister said.
Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Koppula Eshwar inspected ongoing works of the statue at PV Marg here on Wednesday. The 125-ft bronze statue, expected to be the world's tallest one of Ambedkar, would have a 55-ft base, Rama Rao said. (PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, saying true homage to this great son of India would be to develop our country on the principles of “social and economic justice” and “equality of status and opportunity”.
“We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of 'social and economic justice' and 'equality of status and opportunity',” the President said.
Kovind said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens”.
On the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a 72-feet tall statue dedicated to him and named ‘Statue of Knowledge’, was unveiled in Latur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The statue, which has been built in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in the city, was unveiled in the evening. A team of 35 artists built the statue within 28 days, which has been made using fiber on steel structure, local BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare said.