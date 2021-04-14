Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: ‘Humans are mortal. So are ideas’ – Top 10 quotes by BR Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021, Dr BR Ambedkar Top Quotes: Termed as the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Dalits, women and untouchables.

10 Famous Quotes by Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar: The nation is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar today with great warmth. At most of the places, the authorities across the country including his birthplace Mhow in Madhya Pradesh have kept the celebrations a low key affair for the second year in a row due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Termed as the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Dalits, women and untouchables. On his 130th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his 10 famous statements:

1. I have always held that Knowledge is Power in every field of life. The Scheduled Castes will not attain their goal of freedom and liberty until they drink deep of all knowledge.

2. Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow man.

3. The constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of the age.

4. Cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

5. For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.

6. A people and their religion must be judged by social standards based on social ethics. No other standard would have any meaning if religion is held to be necessary good for the well-being of the people.

7. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved.

8. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.

9. Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs to propagate as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

10. Equality may be fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

The Centre has announced April 14 a public holiday this year as well on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. According to a notification by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, April 14 is a public holiday for all central government offices including industrial establishments.