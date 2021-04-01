  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Centre announces April 14 as public holiday to mark Dr B R Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary

By: |
April 1, 2021 1:38 PM

It has been decided to declare Wednesday, 14th April, 2021 as a public holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, said the government notification.

BR Amebdkar Jayanti 2021Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born on April 14 in 1891. (PIB photo)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 holiday: The Centre has announced a public holiday on April 14 this year on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions declared in a notification today that April 14 will be a public holiday for all central government offices including industrial establishments.

“It has been decided to declare Wednesday, 14th April, 2021 as a public holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, for all Central Government Offices, including Industrial Establishments throughout India by invoking the powers under Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,” read the Centre’s notification.

Related News

The Centre had made a similar announcement last year as well when it declared April 14 as a national holiday. It will be Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary on April 14, 2021.

Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born on April 14 in 1891. A renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, he spoke unequivocally against the inequality, injustice and discrimination faced by the members of the dalit community. He is considered a key architect of the constitution of India and went on to become the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb Ambedkar died on December 6 in 1956. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Centre announces April 14 as public holiday to mark Dr B R Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Atmanirbhar or ‘Maulana-nirbhar’ Assam? Amit Shah continues tirade against Congress-Badruddin Ajmal alliance
2Pawan Kalyan to be NDA’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP state chief Somu Veerraju
3‘Running a circus or a govt?’ Congress tears into Centre after FM Sitharaman says order on cut in small savings rate issued by ‘oversight’